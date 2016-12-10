The easiest way to figure out who a mystery iPhone belongs to

Business Insider held its annual conference, Ignition, this past week in New York.

During the show, our conference team found a stray iPhone, and we didn’t know who it belonged to. It was secured with a passcode and didn’t have any identifying marks on its lockscreen or its case.

Turns out, there’s a very simple way to figure out who a mystery iPhone belongs to: simply ask Siri. It’s a trick even many Apple experts don’t know.

Hold the home button down, and when the Siri waveform appears, simply ask, “Who do you belong to?”

The iPhone should tell you who the phone belongs to, along with their email and phone number. Of course, if the iPhone’s user has turned off Siri for security reasons, this trick won’t work.

It should look like this:

