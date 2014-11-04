This Flow Chart Could Help You Figure Out Your Top Money Priority

Having money is one thing.

Figuring out what to do with it is something entirely different.

Sure, there are the bills and the charges and the trappings of a comfortable life, but once you’ve covered the basics … what then?

As part of its #TakeAnHour campaign, which encourages women to set aside just 60 minutes to focus on their financial health, Fidelity has produced the infographic below to help determine what tasks should take precedence.

Fidelity is singling out women in particular because, according to a recent survey, nearly one in four women don’t have any say whatsoever in their financial decisions, and many women find financial strategising at the bottom of their to-do lists.

While the campaign is aimed at women, anyone can use the infographic below, or even go off-script and start with something else.

How will you spend your hour?

