If You Skipped Last Night's GOP Debate, Here Are The Five Awesome Throwdowns You Missed

Seven GOP presidential hopefuls finished out this fall’s five-debate blitz with a bang last night, delivering fiery performances that proved once again how much fun it is to watch people get in fights.
The Las Vegas debate marks the first time presidential candidates have ever gone head-to-head in a casino, and the 2012 GOP contenders definitely rose to their surroundings. All of the candidates came out swinging — and yelling — prodded along by an implacable Anderson Cooper, who moderated the event
Herman Cain took the initial brunt of the attacks, with Cooper devoting the first 10 minutes of the debate to letting the rest of the field take aim at the pizza titan’s now-ubiquitous “9-9-9” tax plan. But the heat quickly turned up on the rest of the field as Rick Perry, Michele Bachmann, Rick Santorum, and even the usually imperturbable Mitt Romney mixed it up with their primary opponents.
Highlights are the Perry-Cain's exchange (starts around 0:07) and the Romney-Cain exchange (starts around 3:14).
Santorum drags Romney into a yelling match over healthcare reform, forcing Anderson Cooper to step in. Newt Gingrich delivers the verdict.
Gingrich weighs in -- and tells Anderson Cooper to focus -- around 3:28.
Cain admits he didn't understand a question about exchanging Guantanamo Bay prisoners for Al Qaeda hostages. Bachmann and Santorum attack.
The action gets going around minute 2:00.
