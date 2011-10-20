If You Skipped Last Night's GOP Debate, Here Are The Five Awesome Throwdowns You Missed

Seven GOP presidential hopefuls finished out this fall’s five-debate blitz with a bang last night, delivering fiery performances that proved once again how much fun it is to watch people get in fights.



The Las Vegas debate marks the first time presidential candidates have ever gone head-to-head in a casino, and the 2012 GOP contenders definitely rose to their surroundings. All of the candidates came out swinging — and yelling — prodded along by an implacable Anderson Cooper, who moderated the event

Herman Cain took the initial brunt of the attacks, with Cooper devoting the first 10 minutes of the debate to letting the rest of the field take aim at the pizza titan’s now-ubiquitous “9-9-9” tax plan. But the heat quickly turned up on the rest of the field as Rick Perry, Michele Bachmann, Rick Santorum, and even the usually imperturbable Mitt Romney mixed it up with their primary opponents.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.