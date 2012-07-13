Fighting Words: Apple's 'Post-PC' And Microsoft's 'PC Plus' Were Never That Different

Chalk it up to the narcissism of small differences. Apple and Microsoft look more like each other than either do any other tech company. They’re both software-focused firms in their mid-thirties with global reach in multiple markets. Both make a lot of hardware (although Apple makes more). Both of their CEOs are stuck with the impossible job of following founder-prophets who saw the future of personal computing through and beyond the traditional PC. And both are obsessed with playing up mild differences in those visions by fixating on slight variations in language.



Hence today’s rhetorical diversion from Microsoft COO Kevin Turner, reported earlier byThe Verge’s Tom Warren, pitting Microsoft vs. Apple, “PC Plus” vs. “Post-PC.”

