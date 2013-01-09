This Scene Of Fighting Giraffes Is Absolutely Mesmerizing

Giraffes rarely fight, but when they do, it’s a hypnotic spectacle.
The Discovery Channel caught a pair of giraffes locked in heated battle, and the footage they got was nothing short of spectacular.
Take a look below:
Photo: Discovery
Giraffes are “gentle vegetarians,” according to the narrator, but they will fight to protect precious territory by swinging their 6-foot-long, 500-lb necks into each other.
In this case, the precious territory is a stretch of land in the Hoanib sand river in Namibia.
Here’s another look at giraffes swinging their necks in battle:
Photo: Discovery
And here’s a bonus GIF of a leopard scaring a squirrel:
Photo: Discovery
The Discovery Channel’s series “Africa” debuts tonight at 10 pm ET, and they’ll probably have more footage of fighting giraffes and frightened squirrels.
