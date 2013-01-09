This Scene Of Fighting Giraffes Is Absolutely Mesmerizing

Giraffes rarely fight, but when they do, it’s a hypnotic spectacle.



The Discovery Channel caught a pair of giraffes locked in heated battle, and the footage they got was nothing short of spectacular.

Take a look below:

Photo: Discovery

Giraffes are “gentle vegetarians,” according to the narrator, but they will fight to protect precious territory by swinging their 6-foot-long, 500-lb necks into each other.

In this case, the precious territory is a stretch of land in the Hoanib sand river in Namibia.

Here’s another look at giraffes swinging their necks in battle:

Photo: Discovery

And here’s a bonus GIF of a leopard scaring a squirrel:

Photo: Discovery

The Discovery Channel’s series “Africa” debuts tonight at 10 pm ET, and they’ll probably have more footage of fighting giraffes and frightened squirrels.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.