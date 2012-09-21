Fighting Flight Attendants Caused A 4-Hour Delay On A Flight Leaving JFK

Photo: American Airlines

Passengers on an American Eagle flight leaving JFK sat through a lengthy delay yesterday after a verbal fight between flight attendants during takeoff forced the crew to return to the gate, NBC New York reported.Scheduled to leave at 3:10pm for Washington, D.C., American Eagle Flight 3823 instead spent four extra hours in New York, waiting for a new crew of flight attendants, according to NBC New York.



American Eagle Airlines is an affiliate of American Airlines.

In a statement sent to Business Insider, American Airlines wrote:

“American Eagle flight 3823 from New York JFK to Washington Reagan was delayed on Wednesday afternoon because of a disagreement between two flight attendants prior to departure. The aircraft returned to the gate to switch flight attendant crews, and the flight departed a short while later. We’re looking into the matter and apologise to our customers for the inconvenience.”

The American Eagle careers page calls for potential flight attendants who are “patient, caring and outgoing.”

