Fighting Breaks Out In Spain As Protests Hit Madrid

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

MADRID (AP) — Officials say nine men have been arrested in scuffles between police and protesters at an impromptu demonstration following the government’s approval of sweeping labour market reforms aimed at reviving Spain’s ailing economy.A Madrid city police spokesman said eight officers and one protester were slightly injured during the clashes in the capital’s downtown Puerta del Sol plaza.



The spokesman said those arrested — aged 22 to 41 years old — would appear before a judge Sunday.

Spanish unemployment stands at nearly 23 per cent, the eurozone’s highest rate, and the government said its reforms, announced Friday, are designed to stimulate the job market.

The spokesman spoke Saturday on condition of anonymity in keeping with force rules.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.