Fighting Breaks Out At Foxconn, Apple's Controversial IPhone Manufacturer

My Drivers More than 200 people fought outside Foxconn’s Yantai factory last week.

A fight involving over 200 workers armed with steel bars, batons, and machetes broke out on Sept. 19 at one of Foxconn’s factories in

Yantai, China.

Foxconn, a primary producer of Apple’s iPhones, reported 11 injuries, according to The Wall Street Journal, and the fight calls to mind the larger-scale rioting that took place around this time last summer. Foxconn also makes devices for just about every other major consumer electronics company.

The dispute reportedly broke out between workers of two different provinces after they gathered to drink and celebrate China’s Mid-Autumn Festival.

Clashes then continued on Sept. 21 when workers from the Guizhou province smashed Foxconn’s Shadong dormitory, cafeteria, and Internet cafe, according to a South Metropolitan report. Police stopped the violence and are currently dealing with those involved in the fight, reports WSJ.

Foxconn first came into the public view in 2009 after a series of factory suicides, and has since been criticised for having 60-hour workweeks, its health and safety violations, and hiring 14-year-old workers.

