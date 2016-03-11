Navy fighter pilots made this awesome GoPro video of their supersonic maneuvers

US Naval unit Strike Fighter Squadron 27 released an incredible YouTube video documenting what life is like inside a supersonic F/A-18E Super Hornet.

Filmed with GoPro-style cameras, the five-minute video captures awesome footage from the inside of the jets’ cockpits as the pilots perform a series of amazing maneuvers. The video is a trailer of a longer film “Shoot ‘Em If You Got ‘Em,” which will debut at the NAF Atsugi Spring Festival on May 3.

Below are GIFs of the highlights of the video.

A pilot performs a barrel roll while ascending.

A plane banks to the left.

This is what flying upside down is like.

A pilot quickly works on the controls in the cockpit.

Planes maintain formation as they fly over a mountain range.

A cockpit view shows the plane flying through a mountain valley.

A plane pulls left out of formation.

Here’s the full video:



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.