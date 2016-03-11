Navy fighter pilots made this awesome GoPro video of their supersonic maneuvers

Jeremy Bender

US Naval unit Strike Fighter Squadron 27 released an incredible YouTube video documenting what life is like inside a supersonic F/A-18E Super Hornet.

Filmed with GoPro-style cameras, the five-minute video captures awesome footage from the inside of the jets’ cockpits as the pilots perform a series of amazing maneuvers. The video is a trailer of a longer film “Shoot ‘Em If You Got ‘Em,” which will debut at the NAF Atsugi Spring Festival on May 3.

Below are GIFs of the highlights of the video.

A pilot performs a barrel roll while ascending.

Pilot performing rollPlay GIFwww.youtube.com

A plane banks to the left.

Plane turning away from otherPlay GIFwww.youtube.com

This is what flying upside down is like.

Plane upside downPlay GIFwww.youtube.com

A pilot quickly works on the controls in the cockpit.

Pilot controlsPlay GIFwww.youtube.com

Planes maintain formation as they fly over a mountain range.

Plane up and downPlay GIFwww.youtube.com

A cockpit view shows the plane flying through a mountain valley.

Plane through the mountainsPlay GIFwww.youtube.com

A plane pulls left out of formation.

Plane flying in formationPlay GIFwww.youtube.com

Here’s the full video:

