Navy fighter pilots made this awesome GoPro video of their supersonic maneuvers

US Naval unit Strike Fighter Squadron 27 released an incredible YouTube video documenting what life is like inside a supersonic F/A-18E Super Hornet.
Filmed with GoPro-style cameras, the five-minute video captures awesome footage from the inside of the jets’ cockpits as the pilots perform a series of amazing maneuvers. The video is a trailer of a longer film “Shoot ‘Em If You Got ‘Em,” which will debut at the NAF Atsugi Spring Festival on May 3.
Below are GIFs of the highlights of the video.
A pilot performs a barrel roll while ascending.
A plane banks to the left.
This is what flying upside down is like.
A pilot quickly works on the controls in the cockpit.
Planes maintain formation as they fly over a mountain range.
A cockpit view shows the plane flying through a mountain valley.
A plane pulls left out of formation.
Here’s the full video:
