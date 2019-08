Retired Air Force Colonel JV Venable, author of Breaking the Trust Barrier, flew nearly 100 combat missions over Iraq in the F-16. He explains what it means to fly at Mach speed and talks about how fast he’s gone in the air.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.