Here’s some crazy footage of a pilot that managed to eject from his fight jet just seconds before the plane crashed and burned.



The pilot was practicing flights for a weekend air show when he lost control of the plane. He managed to walk away with just a sore back and scraped up arms. (Via Gizmodo)



Photo: MSNBC

Photo: MSNBC

