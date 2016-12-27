What it's like to fly 500 MPH with some of the greatest fighter jet pilots in the world

The Breitling Jet Team tours the world performing in air shows and private corporate events. Ahead of the Jones Beach Air Show in Wantagh, NY, the team invited members of the media to join them for a thrilling flight.

Business Insider senior video producer Graham Flanagan volunteered to go for the ride, which featured speeds of up to 500 MPH and some serious G-Force.

