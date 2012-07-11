WATCH: A Nasty Fight Outside A Florida Courthouse After 'Stand Your Ground' Hearing Is Postponed

A family friend of two slain brothers was accused of starting a bloody fight Monday with the stepfather of the accused killer.



Jeremy Milyon started the melee by punching James “Zeke” Parker, the accused gunman’s stepfather, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

“You want a piece of me? Let’s go!” Parker responded, according to arrest reports cited by the Sentinel.

Milyon was knocked to the ground but then the dead men’s father, James Kun Sr., joined in and starting throwing punches at Parker, according to the video.

Milyon complained about a broken jaw after the fight, according to the Sentinel, which noted the three men were all charged with fighting in public, a misdemeanour.

Jayson Clair was accused of shooting the Kun brothers, James and Joel, outside a Florida bar in June 2011.

He claimed he was acting in self-defence under Florida’s controversial “Stand Your Ground” law, contending he killed the brothers only after they beat him repeatedly, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Check out the video of the brawl, courtesy of WFTV-Channel 9:

