John Cholish Is One Energy Broker You Would Not Want To Meet In A Dark Alley

John Cholish is a trader by day and wrestler by night.The second forté came about because of the first.



Cholish scored a job at Morgan Stanley after graduating from Cornell in 2005, and on his first day, decided to find a gym close to the office, MMAJunkie reports.

His google searched turned up a mixed martial arts (MMA) training centre (run by renowned jiu jitsu guru, Renzo Gracie) — it was one block away from his office.

He dropped in on a class that Friday, and has been with the club ever since.

At Cornell Cholish majored in applied economics and management, and he certainly hasn’t abandoned his finance career for the fighting career — he’s now an energy broker at Intercontinental Exchange, after a stint at Merrill Lynch.

In his first fight, he lost. He’d been a wrestler in college and appparently he used those wrestling instincts too much in his first MMA competition. So he took a year off to study martial arts and when he came back, he won five consecutive fights.

And he believes that it’s his competitive nature that’s allowed him to be a gun both in trading stock and throwing punches:

“I always knew I wanted to compete. I’m very competitive and I think that’s why I like the financial world. Since I started, I was at Morgan Stanley and then I went to Merrill Lynch on the retail side, I’m actually now brokering energy over at the desk at Intercontinental Exchange.”

His boss even flew a helicopter full of clients down to Atlantic City to see him fight.

It’s a rigorous schedule; for most Wall Streeters, the banker-by-day gig is enough to cancel out hopes of anything-else-by-night… Well, apart from a drink or two.

Cholish doesn’t plan on giving up broking for a career in martial arts though, he told MMA Weekly:

I’m only 26 and I think I can burn the candle at both ends, at least for a couple more years. I don’t think there’s any reason to be lazy about it. As long as I can be successful here, keep doing my job, and then train at night, I think I can keep both things going…

I truly believe when I get to the next level, which is obviously my goal, I could still work a full-time schedule.

This Saturday, he’ll take on a star of the MMA reality show Ultimate Fighter — Marc Stevens — and it will be televized on HDNet.

