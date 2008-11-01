Penny stock trader turned professional self-humiliator Tim Sykes has a long grudge against the SEC’s anti-soliciation rules. He thinks that rules banning hudge fund managers raising money by soliciting the public violate his free speech rights and lock out investors from potentially profitable alternative investments.



In an effort to…actually, we have no idea why he’s gone and done this. We’re just feeling very online video-ish today, so we thought we might as well bring you Sykes’ latest masterpiece: “You Gotta Fight For Your Right In Finance.” Not safe for the easily embarrassed on behalf of others.





