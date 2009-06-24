Fight Club Director In Talks To Make Facebook Movie

David Fincher, the director who made and Fight Club, is in talks with Columbia Pictures to direct a film about Facebook’s founding.



Fincher, who also directed The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Se7en, would work from a script written by West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin that’s based on the upcoming book by Ben Mezrich. Ben also wrote the book the movie 21 was based on.

Last we heard about the Facebook movie, former Facebook employees were telling us about how the startup had sent them letters reminding them not to talk to Sorkin.

