Watch Screaming Mobs Fight Over Televisions At Wal-Mart

A video posted to YouTube Thursday appears to show a screaming mob fighting over flat-screen televisions at a Wal-Mart in North Carolina during the retailer’s Black Friday sales.

The video shows at least 50 people crowded around the televisions, when several people start pushing and shoving each other, with one man throwing another to the ground. A woman’s voice is heard repeatedly screaming “Oh my God!”

Several police officers stood nearby but didn’t intervene. Eventually, a Wal-Mart worker appeared to break up the fight.

The YouTube user who posted the video online told us he recorded it at a Wal-Mart in Elkin, North Carolina. He says he was kicked out of the store for recording the video.

In what appeared to be a second violent outbreak over the retailer’s flat screen deals, a woman was slammed to the ground by police and restrained, according to another video posted online.

It’s not known where the second video was recorded.

