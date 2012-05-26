AWESOME PHOTO: The Fight That Broke Out At The Chicago Mercantile Exchange

UPDATE: We have learned that this picture was originally taken by Carter Glass, who goes by @dontfademe on Twitter. Our apologies to Carter for the lack of credit in the original post.
ORIGINAL POST: Yes!
A source on the floor sent us this photograph of a fight that broke out in the corn pits of the Chicago Board Of Trade earlier this week.
Apparently it was a fight over an order. One trader thought that the other trader stole one of the others’ orders.
The brawl has the potential to cause a $10,000 fine for both traders.
