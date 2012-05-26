AWESOME PHOTO: The Fight That Broke Out At The Chicago Mercantile Exchange

UPDATE: We have learned that this picture was originally taken by Carter Glass, who goes by @dontfademe on Twitter. Our apologies to Carter for the lack of credit in the original post.



ORIGINAL POST: Yes!

A source on the floor sent us this photograph of a fight that broke out in the corn pits of the Chicago Board Of Trade earlier this week.

Apparently it was a fight over an order. One trader thought that the other trader stole one of the others’ orders.

The brawl has the potential to cause a $10,000 fine for both traders.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.