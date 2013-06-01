Nasty Brawl Breaks Out At Kindergarten Graduation, 8 People Arrested

Eight people were arrested today after an Ohio kindergarten graduation ceremony got ugly, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. No kindergarteners were involved in the fight.



The brawl began between two rival teens, and six adults attending the kindergarten graduation got involved. There were initially reports of gun shots, but police told the Plain Dealer those reports were false.

The nastiness spread outside at Cleveland’s Michel R. White elementary school. The school was locked down, and parents rushed to pick up their kids.

“It makes me not want to send them for the rest of the school year,” mother of two Brianna Smith told the Plain Dealer.

Police Cmdr. Wayne Drummond told Fox News that the fight was unfortunate.

“It’s a shame something like this would happen at promotional ceremony for young kids,” Drummond said. “When people act like this they are going to jail.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.