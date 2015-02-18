A lot of 'Fifty Shades of Grey' was written on a Blackberry

NBC/Today show ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ author E.L. James acts out typing away at her Blackberry.

Before “Fifty Shades of Grey” was a hit movie, and a best-selling series, early drafts of the eroticrelationship between billionaire Christian Grey and college graduate Anastasia Steele existed as a series of notes on a Blackberry.

In April 2012, James recalled to both ABC News and Today that she typed out most of the erotic novel on her phone.

“I used to write a lot of it on my way to work on my Blackberry,” James told ABC’s Elizabeth Vargas. “I used to beam it into my Mac when I’d get home, and then I’d write.”

James told the Today show she “didn’t do anything else for two years” while writing the first novel.

Her tenacity paid off.

Since the release of “Fifty Shades of Grey” in 2011, the book has sold over 100 million copies and has been published in 52 languages.

In 2013, James was called Forbes’ top-earning author making an estimated $US95 million from June 2012 to June 2013.

The movie has made over $US266 million worldwide, and at least two more installments are expected.

