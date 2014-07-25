Here's The First Trailer For 'Fifty Shades Of Grey' That Was 'Too Racy' To Show On TV

NBC premiered the first full trailer for the “Fifty Shade of Grey” film out next year Thursday morning on the Today show, and surprise, it was too racy to watch in entirety on TV.

The Universal film is based on the best-selling erotica series by E.L. James that started a frenzy among women when it was released in 2012. More than 100 million copies of the series have been sold.

Dakota Johnson, daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, stars as the naive college student Anastasia Steele who gets swept away by Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan), a billionaire playboy who is secretly into bondage and BDSM relationships.

Beyoncé released the first teaser trailer for the film earlier this week with what sounded like a slowed down version of her hit “Crazy in Love.” NBC confirmed the singer recorded an exclusive version of the track for the upcoming adaptation.

The final 10 seconds of the trailer where Grey takes Miss Steele to a torture/pleasure chamber known as the “red room of pain” were were cut from NBC’s broadcast. Host Meredith Veira said they were a bit “too racy” for television.

“Fifty Shades of Grey” will be in theatres February 14, 2015. The end of the trailer may be slightly NSFW.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.