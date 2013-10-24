'Once Upon A Time' Actor Cast As Christian Grey In '50 Shades Of Grey' Film

Ian Gavan / Getty Images Dornan will star opposite Dakota Johnson in the film adaptation of E.L. James’ novel out next summer.

If you don’t know the name Jamie Dornan, you will soon.

Dornan has been cast as the new Christian Grey in highly anticipated adaptation of erotica novel “50 Shades of Grey,” according to Variety.

Earlier this month, “Sons of Anarchy” star Charlie Hunnam dropped out of the coveted role due to an “immersive TV schedule”

You may recognise Dornan from a brief stint on ABC’s “Once Upon A Time” as a sheriff.

Dornan was also in 2006’s “Marie Antoinette” with Kirsten Dunst.

The Wrap reports Dornan was among a few actors to read for the role last week.

Dornan will star opposite Dakota Johnson in the Universal and Focus Features film.

The “50 Shades of Grey” adaptation is expected to come to theatres August 1, 2014.

