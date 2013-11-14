FIRST PHOTO: Dakota Johnson And Jamie Dornan In Character For '50 Shades Of Grey' Movie

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan appear — in all their “50 Shades of Grey” glory — on the cover of the latest Entertainment Weekly.

Inside the mag, the stars open up about the project for the first time.

“Obviously, I want to look good naked,” says Dakota Johnson, Melanie Griffith’s 24-year-old daughter who plays lead female, Anastasia Steele. “I totally understand now why people exercise, because it kind of f–king feels awesome.”

Model/actor Jamie Dornan resumed the role of S&M loving Christian Grey after Charlie Hunnam relinquished it last month.

“There was a slight fear,” Dornan says about eventually landing the title role. “But beyond anything else, I was really f–king excited.”

Luckily, he says he’s not afraid of the graphic nudity required in the flick: “I’m a fairly worldly guy. I grew up in a very liberal place. I’m not saying we had a playroom, but I’m not shocked by [the sex in the book].”

He says of the sex scenes, “It’s essential to tell the story… So it works for me.”

The “50 Shades of Grey” release date was just pushed to Valentine’s Day 2015, so until then you’ll have to look at the below:

Here’s what the normally blonde Dakota Johnson looks like in real life:

And here’s a perfectly sultry looking Dornan off-duty:

