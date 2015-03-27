Why Emilia Clarke turned down the lead in 'Fifty Shades of Grey'

Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO Emilia Clarke will return for season 5 of ‘Game of Thrones’ on HBO in April.

Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” is no stranger to onscreen nudity.

Yet, this was the exact reason she turned down the lead role in “Fifty Shades of Grey.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Clarke said that she doesn’t want to build an entire career off of it.

“I’d done nudity before and was concerned with being labelled for doing it again,” she explained. “No regrets.”

Clarke was not the only big name to turn down “Fifty Shades,” which has grossed about $US558.6 million worldwide since its February 13 release.

Shailene Woodley was an early favourite to play Anastasia Steele, but she had to turn it down because of press obligations for “Divergent.” Ryan Gosling was a possible contender for Christian Grey, because of his strict “no sequels” philosophy.

Paramount Emilia Clarke will star in the next ‘Terminator’ movie called ‘Terminator: Genisys’ out this summer.

Because of her busy “Game of Thrones” shooting schedule, Clarke has had toturn downseveral other films as well, including Oliver Stone’s “Snowden.”

But with a reported salary of $US7 million per season for “Thrones” (Clarke denies this number, and simply says that the show “takes very good care of [her]”), and a starring role in the upcoming “Terminator: Genisys,” out July 1, the 28-year-old actress is doing all right for herself.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.