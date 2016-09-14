The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' sequel is coming next year -- here's the first trailer

Universal Is she wearing a ring???

The wait is over! The first trailer for “Fifty Shades Darker,” the “Fifty Shades of Grey” sequel is here and it’s full of more steamy scenes between Anastasia and the mysterious billionaire Christian Grey.

Though the two parted ways at the end of the first film, it’s clear the two won’t stay apart for long. But it won’t just be sex and romancing this time around. Anastasia will come face to face with someone from Christian Grey’s past who threatens their budding relationship.

“Fifty Shades Darker” will be in theatres February 10, 2017.

Check out the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

