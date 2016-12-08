There's a new trailer for the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' sequel and it's extremely steamy

Universal released a new trailer for its “Fifty Shades of Grey” sequel out next summer and it’s a lot hotter than the first one.

Christian and Ana are back together after cutting ties at the end of the first film. While their relationship is heating up, Anastasia Steele is met with a few people from her beau’s past including the mysterious Mrs. Robinson (Kim Basinger) and another woman who appears to be stalking Ana throughout the trailer.

Here’s the official synopsis for the second movie in the “Fifty Shades” franchise:

When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Ana Steele back into his life, she demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance. As the two begin to build trust and find stability, shadowy figures from Christian’s past start to circle the couple, determined to destroy their hopes for a future together.

Based on the book series by E.L. James, Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return for the sequel along with Rita Ora. Hugh Dancy, Bella Heathcote, and Eric Johnson join the sequel.

“Fifty Shades Darker” is in theatres February 14, 2017.

Check out the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

