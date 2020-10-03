61 photos that show how Dakota Johnson's style has evolved over the years

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Dakota Johnson’s style has evolved over the years.

Dakota Johnson has been attending red carpets for years alongside her famous family members.

Over the years, the “Fifty Shades” actress has transformed her style.

In her teens and early adulthood, Johnson wore casual outfits, like jeans and a T-shirt, to red carpets.

Nowadays, you’re more likely to see her rocking a floor-length gown.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Long before Dakota Johnson starred in the “Fifty Shades of Grey” films that propelled her to worldwide fame, she was attending red carpet events alongside her famous and talented family.

Her casual red carpet style has clearly evolved over the years, from jeans and a T-shirt to floor-length gowns created by popular designers.

Here’s a look at how Johnson’s style has changed.

Dakota Johnson made one of her first red carpet appearances at the September 2000 premiere for “The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea.”

Kevin Winter/ImageDirect She was accompanied by her mum, Melanie Griffith, and her half-sister, Stella Banderas.

Johnson, who was almost 11 years old at the time, dressed casually for the event.

Johnson joined her family for her grandmother Tippi Hedren’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in early 2003.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images Johnson was 13 years old at the time, and just starting to wear shoes with small heels at public events.

Here, Johnson opted for a dressier, yet still semi-casual look.

In August 2003, she attended a red carpet premiere with Griffith, wearing a simple black dress.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images Dakota Johnson and Melanie Griffith in August 2003.

They stepped out for the New York City premiere of “And Starring Pancho Villa As Himself.”

At the 2004 premiere of “Shrek 2,” Johnson wore a Beatles T-shirt and blue jeans.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Johnson attended the premiere with Antonio Banderas, Griffith (who was married to Banderas at the time), and Stella.

If you look closely, you even can see a peace sign drawn in marker on Johnson’s left hand.

At the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood party in September 2004, Johnson posed with a black dress and accessorized with colourful bracelets and necklaces.

Megan Gaynes/Getty Images Dakota Johnson at the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party at Chateau Marmont on September 23, 2004, in Hollywood, California.

Other attendees at the event included Milo Ventimiglia, Aaron Paul, Chanel Iman, and Gabrielle Union. It’s safe to say that all these stars became big names in the years following.

Johnson let her hair down and showed off her blonde bangs in 2005.

Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images At the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Banderas received his own star for his career accomplishments.

She paired a white jacket with a polka-dot outfit and boots.

At a Golden Globes after-party in January 2006, she wore a long, silk black dress and posed for photos with her mum.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Dakkota Johnson and Melanie Griffith in January 2006.

The Warner Brothers/InStyle after-party was held at the Oasis in Beverly Hills, California.

In March 2008, Johnson wore edgy eye makeup and a simple black dress, accessorizing with a long, navy jacket, black stockings, and black ankle boots.

David Livingston/Getty Images Dakota Johnson in March 2008.

She attended a screening of “Trembled Blossoms” in Los Angeles, California.

In October, Johnson sported shorter, wavy locks and a ruffled, strapless black dress.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson in October 2008.

Johnson and Griffith attended the Carousel of Hope Ball at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 25, 2008.

In December 2010, she stepped out for the Los Angeles premiere of Banderas’s film “Biutiful” wearing a loose, ruffled white top and black pants.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson in December 2010.

That year, Johnson also appeared in “The Social Network.”

At LACMA’s 2011 Art + Film Gala, Johnson wore bright red lipstick and a taupe-coloured gown.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Dakota Johnson in November 2011.

The gala honoured Clint Eastwood and John Baldessari.

At another gala in 2011, the actress went for a daring menswear look, choosing a black bow tie, white shirt, black blazer, black pants, and heels.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for MOCA Dakota Johnson in November 2011.

Johnson at the black carpet for the MOCA Gala on November 12, 2011.

In late 2011, Johnson wore a red top and leather jacket to an event held in California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Johnson at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle’s ‘A Night of Firsts’ on December 8, 2011.

She also wore dark pants and black shoes.

For the Sundance Film Festival in 2012, she stayed cosy with a black outfit and a long, grey coat.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images Dakota Johnson in January 2012.

Johnson played Minnie in the 2012 film, “Goats.”

At the premiere of “21 Jump Street,” Johnson wore a black dress, sheer tights, and black heels.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Dakota Johnson at the premiere of ’21 Jump Street,’ held at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on March 13, 2012.

She completed the look with a bright red lip colour and her hair styled into a low bun.

In April 2012, the actress looked angelic with a cream-coloured outfit and matching high heels.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Dakota Johnson in April 2012.

Johnson attended the red carpet premiere for the “The Five Year Engagement” and played Audrey in the film.

At Fox’s programming presentation post-show party, Johnson wore a simple, dark blue dress and shiny black heels.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Dakota Johnson in May 2012.

The event was held at Wollman Rink in Central Park on May 14, 2012.

Two months later, she attended another Fox event wearing a black dress.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Dakota Johnson at the blue carpet for the Fox all-star party on July 23, 2012.

Her choice of shoes was an interesting addition to the look.

At a screening for “Ben and Kate” in August 2012, Johnson wore a dark outfit and dark blue nail polish to complete the look.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Dakota Johnson in August 2012.

The show lasted for one season and Johnson played Kate Fox.

At a party in Culver City, California in September 2012, she wore a bright red dress and nude, strappy heels.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Dakota Johnson in September 2012.

She attended Fox’s Fall Eco-Casino party, held at The Bookbindery.

Johnson stepped out at the Hollywood Reporter’s next generation event held in November 2012 with a blue dress, a dark blue blazer, and a chain with blue accents.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Dakota Johnson in November 2012.

Johnson was joined at the event by actors Taylor Kinney and Eliza Coupe.

The actress wore a bold, lacy outfit to GQ’s Men of the Year party.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Dakota Johnson at the black carpet event, which was held at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California.

The event took place in November 2012.

At KIIS FM’s 2012 Jingle Ball, Johnson wore a black outfit and a fun, floral blazer.

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images The event was held at the Nokia Theatre on December 1, 2012.

The edgy necklace added another layer to the look.

In June 2013, she mixed things up by including a hat in this classy, chic look.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Dakota Johnson at BAFTA LA’s Garden Party, which was held at the British Consuls General Residence on June 2, 2013.

She also ditched her blonde hair for darker locks.

That same month, Johnson was a vision in white at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Chrysalis Dakota Johnson in June 2013.

The event took place on June 8, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

At the 2013 premiere of “Don Jon,” she wore a classy black dress with a high neckline and peep-toe heels.

Rob Kim/Getty Images Dakota Johnson and Melanie Griffith at the premiere, which took place in New York on September 12, 2013.

This is around the same time that news spread of Johnson being cast in “Fifty Shades of Grey.”

At LACMA’s 2013 Art + Film Gala, she wore a shiny gown with dark eye makeup and her hair pulled back.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images The event was held on November 2, 2013.

This is one of Johnson’s more daring fashion choices.

At the prestigious Met Gala in 2014, Johnson wore velvet gloves and a navy outfit designed by Jason Wu.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images The event was held in May 2014.

The theme was “Charles James: Beyond Fashion.”

At the 72nd Annual Golden Globes, Johnson wore a disco ball-esque silver gown, with matching silver shoes and a shiny clutch.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Dakota Johnson in January 2015.

The dress was so shiny that the sequins reflected on Johnson’s arms.

At a fan screening for “Fifty Shades of Grey,” she joined costar Jamie Dornan, wearing a high-waisted leather skirt and fuzzy white top.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson in February 2015.

“Fifty Shades of Grey” was released on February 13, 2015.

Johnson stunned at the 87th Annual Academy Awards, with a red Saint Laurent gown and a matching lip colour.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images The award show occurred on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California.

Her silver heels perfectly matched with the silver accents on her dress.

She attended Paris Fashion Week in March 2016, wearing a chic black outfit.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Dakota Johnson in March 2016.

She attended the Christian Dior show in Paris, France.

At the 2015 Met Gala, Johnson wore a futuristic black and silver Chanel Haute Couture minidress, with bold eyeliner and her hair in a short style.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Dakota Johnson in May 2015.

The theme for that year was “China: Through the Looking Glass.”

At the 72nd Venice Film Festival in September 2015, Johnson looked nearly unrecognizable with curled, short brown hair, and a funky black dress.

Christine Pettinger/Getty Images Dakota Johnson in September 2015.

She attended the premiere for “A Bigger Splash.”

At ELLE’s 2015 Women in Hollywood Awards, she wore a silk black gown and looked effortlessly classy.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Dakota Johnson in October 2015.

The event was held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

At the 2016 People’s Choice Awards, Johnson went on stage to accept an award, wearing a sparkling black and silver dress.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Dakota Johnson in January 2016.

Johnson won the award for favourite dramatic movie actress.

Johnson wore a neutral gown and her hair in a simple half-up, half-down style for the New York premiere of “How to Be Single,”

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Dakota Johnson in February 2016.

She starred as Alice in “How to Be Single.”

At Vogue’s “A Century of Style” event, she wore a shiny, gold gown complete with a gold clutch.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Dakota Johnson in February 2016.

The event was held at the National Portrait Gallery in London, England.

At the 2016 EE British Academy Film Awards, Johnson wore a red gown with a few ruffles, paired with a matching lip shade and silver shoes.

Ian Gavan/Getty Images Dakota Johnson in February 2016.

The award show took place at the Royal Opera House on February 14 in London, England.

For the Los Angeles premiere for “Fifty Shades Darker,” she opted for a simple, pale pink gown and a dark lip colour.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Dakota Johnson in February 2017.

Johnson played Anastasia Steele in the franchise.

At the UK premiere for “Fifty Shades Darker,” Johnson wore a fun patterned dress with puffed, short sleeves.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Dakota Johnson in February 2017.

The red carpet premiere was held at the Odeon Leicester Square in London.

The actress attended the 89th Annual Academy Awards in February 2017 wearing a gold Gucci gown that got mixed reviews.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Dakota Johnson in February 2017.

That night, Johnson and Dornan presented the award for best production design.

She wore a ruffled Gucci gown with bold cutouts at the 2017 Met Gala.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Dakota Johnson in May 2017.

The theme was “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between.”

At a fragrance launch event for Gucci in May 2017, the actress wore a floral printed gown.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gucci Dakota Johnson in May 2017.

The event was held at MoMA PS.1 on May 2, 2017.

At Milan Fashion Week, Johnson channeled her inner fashionista with a bright dress, big sunglasses, and funky clutch.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci Dakota Johnson in September 2017.

Johnson attended the Gucci show.

In October 2017, Johnson stepped out at a screening for “Call Me by Your Name” wearing a black and white outfit with black heels and a black clutch.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Dakota Johnson in October 2017.

The screening was part of the lineup for the 55th New York Film Festival.

At the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala, she wore a pink and silver gown with a berry lip shade and long silver earrings.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for LACMA Dakota Johnson in November 2017.

The event honoured Mark Bradford and George Lucas.

Johnson wore a stylish red pantsuit to the Hollywood Film Awards, held on November 5, 2017.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Dakota Johnson in November 2017.

In 2010, Johnson won a Hollywood Film Award for ensemble of the year as part of “The Social Network.”

At the 2018 Golden Globes, Johnson lit up the red carpet with the unexpected star pattern on the back of her black Gucci gown.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Dakota Johnson was named Miss Golden Globe in 2006.

She served as a presenter at the awards show.

At the France premiere for “Fifty Shades Freed,” Johnson wore an elegant white dress.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images The premiere was held at Salle Pleyel on February 6, 2018 in Paris, France.

The outfit resembled a wedding dress, which coincidentally aligned with the final “Fifty Shades” film.

She wore a red dress, long earrings, and red shoes at the Venice Film Festival in September 2018.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Dakota Johnson in September 2018.

Johnson attended the premiere of “Suspiria,” which she starred in.

At the LA premiere of “Bad Times at the El Royale,” Johnson more a pink dress with silver details.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Dakota Johnson at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on Saturday, September 22, 2018.

She played Emily Summerspring in the 2018 movie.

Johnson stunned in a silver dress that cascaded over the red carpet at the BFI London Film Festival in October 2018.

Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for BFI Dakota Johnson in October 2018.

She attended the UK premiere of “Suspiria.”

Days later, she wore a red dress with puffy sleeves for the “Suspiria’s” LA premiere.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Dakota Johnson on October 24, 2018.

The horror movie was directed by Luca Guadagnino.

In early November 2018, the actress wore a black dress with a unique sheer cutout.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Dakota Johnson in November 2018.

Johnson attended the 2018 LACMA Art+Film Gala, held at Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

At the closing ceremony of the 2018 Marrakech International Film Festival, Johnson wore a blue gown that had a heart and arrows on the back.

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Dakota Johnson at the Closing Ceremony of the 17th Marrakech International Film Festival on December 8, 2018, in Marrakech, Morocco.

The event took place on December 8, 2018.

Johnson’s 2019 Met Gala dress was designed by Gucci and featured a bleeding heart on the front.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Dakota Johnson at the Met Gala in May 2019.

The theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

At a screening of “The Peanut Butter Falcon” in August 2019, the actress wore a top that resembled a large bow.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Dakota Johnson in August 2019.

Her skirt had pockets.

The actress wore a black ruffled dress to the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2019.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Dakota Johnson in September 2019.

Johnson was at the event for her movie “The Friend,” in which she played Nicole Teague.

Johnson wore an olive-coloured dress days later for a party that took place during TIFF.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Dakota Johnson in September 2019.

She wore a dark lip colour and had her hair in a bun.

She wore a white two-piece outfit from Brandon Maxwell at Governors Awards held in October 2019.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Dakota Johnson at the Governors Awards on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles.

She also wore jewellery from Messika.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.