50 For 50 Update

On August 1st, we launched the “50 For 50” campaign to raise $50k for classroom projects that bring families closer to the classroom.



Twelve days in, we’ve raised just over $27,000 from 137 donors.

That’s better than half way to our goal which is fantastic.

I’d like to thank all of those 137 people for their generosity.

And in an effort to encourage more of you to participate, a few updates are in order.

First, The Gotham Gal and I will be doing a meetup in November in NYC. Anyone who gives to the campaign will be invited to attend. This will be like the meetups we’ve done for past Donors Choose campaigns but we’ll host it in the USV event space instead of the public school cafeteria where we’ve done the prior ones. I will be back with a specific date for the meetup in a few days.

Second, I am going to blog the names and possibly twitter handles of everyone who gave to this campaign. I will wait until the end of the campaign to do this. If for some reason you don’t want to be listed, let me know.

Bringing families closer to the classroom is such an important part of education and I’m super pleased that we’ve already raised $27,000 to fund those efforts. Please consider joining the campaign and getting us to our goal of $50,000.

Read more posts on A VC »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.