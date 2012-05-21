50 Companies That Are Hiring Right Now

Want to work at Amazon?

Photo: Amazon

Last week I shared with you 50 examples of jobs accepted in the past month by members of TheLadders. And I also mentioned that the reason we see so much hiring, even in a sideways economy, is because most hiring is replacement hiring — companies looking to replenish their ranks after departures, retirements, and other separations.So I thought this week I’d look at the other side and dig up 50 of our friends that are hiring… right now!



It’s companies such as Amazon, which is on a tremendous growth tear as reported in The Wall Street Journal this week; or Georgia-Pacific, makers of Dixie, Brawny and Vanity Fair; or Accenture, adding professionals all the way across the country; or Microsoft, the venerable tech giant that went public in one of the first spectacular IPOs over 25 years ago.

The full list of our favourite friends hiring hundreds on TheLadders right now is below:

Amazon

Kforce, Inc.

PwC

ADP

Citi

Georgia-Pacific

Baxter

Resources Global Professionals

Coventry Health Care

Sears Holdings Management Corporation

Accenture

UnitedHealth Group

Thomson Reuters

Avanade

Visiting Nurse Service of New York

Microsoft

Pitney Bowes

Ingersoll Rand

Futurestep

Macy’s

Chrysler

Mercer

Enterprise Products

Unisys

Compliance Search Group

Starbucks Coffee Company

US Cellular

Pacific Dental Services

EarthLink

Life Technologies

AT&T

Arrow Electronics

Weatherford

Bloomberg

Novo Nordisk

HP

The McGraw-Hill Companies

Chartis

Aon Hewitt

LivingSocial

UPS

Central Division

StaffPointe Technology Search

NorthEast Division

DaVita, Inc.

GE Energy

AIG

Home Depot

TRS

Matrix Resources

I’ll be rooting for you.

