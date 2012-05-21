50 Companies That Are Hiring Right Now

Photo: Amazon
Last week I shared with you 50 examples of jobs accepted in the past month by members of TheLadders. And I also mentioned that the reason we see so much hiring, even in a sideways economy, is because most hiring is replacement hiring — companies looking to replenish their ranks after departures, retirements, and other separations.So I thought this week I’d look at the other side and dig up 50 of our friends that are hiring… right now!
It’s companies such as Amazon, which is on a tremendous growth tear as reported in The Wall Street Journal this week; or Georgia-Pacific, makers of Dixie, Brawny and Vanity Fair; or Accenture, adding professionals all the way across the country; or Microsoft, the venerable tech giant that went public in one of the first spectacular IPOs over 25 years ago.
The full list of our favourite friends hiring hundreds on TheLadders right now is below:
Amazon
Kforce, Inc.
PwC
ADP
Citi
Georgia-Pacific
Baxter
Resources Global Professionals
Coventry Health Care
Sears Holdings Management Corporation
Accenture
UnitedHealth Group
Thomson Reuters
Avanade
Visiting Nurse Service of New York
Microsoft
Pitney Bowes
Ingersoll Rand
Futurestep
Macy’s
Chrysler
Mercer
Enterprise Products
Unisys
Compliance Search Group
Starbucks Coffee Company
US Cellular
Pacific Dental Services
EarthLink
Life Technologies
AT&T
Arrow Electronics
Weatherford
Bloomberg
Novo Nordisk
HP
The McGraw-Hill Companies
Chartis
Aon Hewitt
LivingSocial
UPS
Central Division
StaffPointe Technology Search
NorthEast Division
DaVita, Inc.
GE Energy
AIG
Home Depot
TRS
Matrix Resources
I’ll be rooting for you.
