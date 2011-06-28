Fifth Transformers: Dark of the Moon Trailer

This 4th of July, the fireworks are going to hit early as Michael Bay‘s trilogy ending sequel Transformers: Dark of the Moon promises to bring more explosions than ever witnessed by the human eye all in one place, all at one time! Paramount Pictures has released the fifth trailer in anticipation of tomorrow’s midnight launch of Transformers: Dark of the Moon. Check out the exciting new video below!



Transformers: Dark of the Moon comes to theatres June 29th, 2011 and stars Shia LaBeouf, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Julie White, Kevin Dunn, Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson, Alan Tudyk, John Malkovich. The film is directed by Michael Bay.

