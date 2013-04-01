Two Fifth-Graders Plotted To Kill And Rape A Classmate, Prosecutor Says

Fort Colville Elementary School

Two fifth-grade boys will stand trial for allegedly plotting to kill and rape a female classmate, the Spokesman-Review reports.



The boys, ages 10 and 11, had a seven-step plan to rape and stab the classmate, prosecutor Tim Rasmussen told a court Friday during a hearing to determine the boys’ “mental capacity.”

The judge overseeing the case in Stevens County, Washinton ruled the boys must face a trial juvenile court because they can understand the consequences of rape and murder, according to the Spokesman-Review.

One boy described rape as an assertion of power and strength, Rasmussen says.

The alleged plot unravelled when a fellow student at Fort Colville Elementary School told a teacher he saw a knife in the backback of one of the boys, according to the Spokesman-Review.

Seattle news station NWCN.com reports the girl in question was allegedly the girlfriend of one of the two boys. During Friday’s hearing, a Colville police officer took the stand and said he asked the boy if he knew killing his girlfriend would be wrong.

“Yes, I wanted her dead,” the boy allegedly told the officer, according to NWCN.

