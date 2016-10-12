A fifth grader wrote the most adorable Pokemon-inspired love note ever

Do you remember your first love? For a fifth-grade boy trying to woo the girl of his dreams, there’s no higher praise than Pokemon.
In a post going viral on Reddit right now, “dreichert87” shared this adorable love note sent to his fifth grade niece. It says:
Dear Abby,
Your eyes remind me of the evening sky. My heart felt like broken glass until I saw you, and then, I felt like I had every pokémon, ever. I love how you play Zelda even when people think its weird. If you liked me, it would be my first ever victory. Love, [name blocked.]
Cuter still, he turned every dot over the letter “i” into hearts.
The comments on Reddit add to the cuteness.
bombinabirdcage writes: “Every Pokemon ever. That must be one special girl.”
Omnipotent_Goose writes:“Girls these days have so much pressure on them. I remember when I was younger, girls only had to make guys feel the worth of 151 pokemon. Now, theres 726! How is a girl supposed to live up to these extremely high standards?
And Trinkets adds: “He loves Pokémon, she loves Legend of Zelda. This is retro gamer love, people- and it’s God d— beautiful.”
