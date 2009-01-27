Fifth Avenue Synagogue Members Ready To Quit Over Ezra Merkin

The Fifth Avenue Synagogue’s congregation has already been pretty badly hurt by Bernie Madoff, but now many members are reportedly saying that they’re ready to quit if Ezra Merkin becomes chairman. Merkin is currently the president and, according to Merkin’s attorney, the president usually becomes chairman, a position that’s now occupied by Ira Rennert. Merkin’s term as president ends in April.



