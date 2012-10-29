A Penthouse With An Eerie Past Was One Of Manhattan's Biggest Sales This Week

Photo: Prudential Douglas Elliman

The penthouse inside 965 Fifth Avenue sold for $17.9 million, making it the most expensive sale of the week, according to The New York Times.The penthouse has an eerie past.



The apartment, No. 18-19A, sold with its adjoining 1-bedroom pad, is where celebrity real estate broker Linda S. Stein was beaten to death in 2007 by her former assistant. Stein’s clientele included Billy Joel, Michael Douglas, and Sting, among others.

The assistant received a prison sentence of 25 years to life.

The penthouse was purchased from Stein’s estate for $1 million. The duplex penthouse has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a wine cellar.

