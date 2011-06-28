HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy This Lavish Fifth Avenue Townhouse For $49 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens Realty

The Stanford White Mansion went on the market last week for $49 million. Located on 5th Avenue, the 13,775 square foot apartment has amazing views of Central Park.And right now, it’s the only private mansion with a 5th Avenue address currently available.



The mansion has six floors and is designed in the Italian Renaissance Palazzo style.

