HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy This Lavish Fifth Avenue Townhouse For $49 Million

Leah Goldman
image

Photo: Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens Realty

The Stanford White Mansion went on the market last week for $49 million. Located on 5th Avenue, the 13,775 square foot apartment has amazing views of Central Park.And right now, it’s the only private mansion with a 5th Avenue address currently available.

The mansion has six floors and is designed in the Italian Renaissance Palazzo style.

The main entrance hallway

One of the sitting areas

The dining room, with a fireplace

A family room area, with another fireplace

The elevator is hidden behind wrought iron gates

Beautiful detailing on the spiral staircase

The front door

And the floor plan

