The Fifth Avenue Apple Store Is Under Water

By lynxman on FlickrApple’s flagship Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan isn’t taking the rain too well. The New York Post reports that the store is flooding with water.



A customer named Errol Rappaport said, “I was down there at 5:45 AM because I had trouble backing up my computer and everyone started yelling. There was a leak then – boom – the whole thing opened up out of the ceiling. Then everyone started scrambling, moving tables…It didn’t look like there were any electrical issues otherwise they would have evacuated the store.”

Product display tables are covered in plastic. We called the store and an employee told us that they are still open for customers. Just make sure you don’t buy anything damp.

If you want to see a surprising picture of the store battling the rain, head over to The New York Post >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.