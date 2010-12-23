16 Awesome Gifts Wall Streeters Are Hoping To Get This Christmas

Usually this type of thing would be a futile exercise, since, let’s face it, most Wall Streeter’s can pretty much buy whatever they want for themselves.
But this year, things are different.
Bonuses are down, and bankers won’t be able to splash out on those new pair of leather loafers they’ve had their eyes on.
We’ve compiled a list of gifts for Wall Streeters based on:
1. What we’ve heard from bankers themselves
2. Gift suggestions offered by Bloomberg Markets’ MLUX service.
3. And a few cool things that Clusterstock stumbled across in our online travels.
The banker staple. Suggested by: Wall Streeters.
Demure enough for the office, with that infamous red sole: office on the top, party on the bottom. Suggested by: Wall Streeters.
Play Pacman and Space Invaders while you play your iPod full blast. About $18,000 from Pinel and Pinel. Suggested by: Clusterstock
Piguet watches have been worn on this wrists of bankers for decades. Disclaimer: this one is $670,000. But you can get others for much less. Suggested by: Bloomberg Markets.
For the female Wall Streeter who works at UBS and isn't allowed to wear other jewelry: A Parmigiani Watch
This fly-back Chronograph watch is 18 carat white gold. Price between $15,000 and $50,000. Suggested by: Bloomberg Markets.
If your Wall Streeter always wanted to own a private jet, but can't afford it him or herself, NetJets, which offers fractional Jet ownership, is the perfect gift. Suggested by: Bloomberg Markets.
Suggested by: Wall Streeters.
Suggested by: Wall Streeters.
This high-tech bed 'includes a large frame capable of becoming a private sanction with exterior blinds that could shelter you in for a restful sleep.' There's a built-in entertainment system with a console for gaming and entertainment, a PC, and a high-def TV projector - all of which is controllable via a central automation system. Suggested by: Clusterstock after we saw it on Trader Daily.
The new Too Big To Fail. Suggested by: Clusterstock
The keys are made of sapphire. A click of a button connects you to a personal concierge service. It costs about $8,000. Suggested by: Clusterstock
For the Wall Streeter who can't choose between a cell or watch for Christmas: Ulysse Nardin Chairman Hybrid
This phone has a fingerprint reader for owner identification. The maker says its 'a luxury smart phone with watch DNA.' Suggested by: Clusterstock
Suggested by: Clusterstock
Is your Wall Streeter stuck in the 80s? Then we have the perfect gift.
For the Wall Streeter when you ran out of time and had to get something that wouldn't fail to please: the iPad.
Suggested by: Everyone.
