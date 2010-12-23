16 Awesome Gifts Wall Streeters Are Hoping To Get This Christmas

Katya Wachtel
christmas dimon

Usually this type of thing would be a futile exercise, since, let’s face it, most Wall Streeter’s can pretty much buy whatever they want for themselves.

But this year, things are different.

Bonuses are down, and bankers won’t be able to splash out on those new pair of leather loafers they’ve had their eyes on.

We’ve compiled a list of gifts for Wall Streeters based on:

1. What we’ve heard from bankers themselves

2. Gift suggestions offered by Bloomberg Markets’ MLUX service.

3. And a few cool things that Clusterstock stumbled across in our online travels.

For the male Wall Streeter who loves Wall Street: A pair of Ferragamo shoes

The banker staple. Suggested by: Wall Streeters.

For the female Wall Streeter who needs her shoes to multi-task: Christian Louboutin Pumps

Demure enough for the office, with that infamous red sole: office on the top, party on the bottom. Suggested by: Wall Streeters.

For the Wall Streeter who misses the 80s: The Arcade 80 Trunk

Play Pacman and Space Invaders while you play your iPod full blast. About $18,000 from Pinel and Pinel. Suggested by: Clusterstock

For the male Wall Streeter who idolizes Gekko: Piguet Watch

Piguet watches have been worn on this wrists of bankers for decades. Disclaimer: this one is $670,000. But you can get others for much less. Suggested by: Bloomberg Markets.

For the female Wall Streeter who works at UBS and isn't allowed to wear other jewelry: A Parmigiani Watch

This fly-back Chronograph watch is 18 carat white gold. Price between $15,000 and $50,000. Suggested by: Bloomberg Markets.

For the Wall Streeter who's always wanted a Private Jet: NetJets

If your Wall Streeter always wanted to own a private jet, but can't afford it him or herself, NetJets, which offers fractional Jet ownership, is the perfect gift. Suggested by: Bloomberg Markets.

For the Wall Streeter who has watched every banker movie and memorized the outfits: An Hermes Tie

Suggested by: Wall Streeters.

For the female Wall Streeter who wants a gift from Hermes but a tie isn't an option: An Hermes Belt

Suggested by: Wall Streeters.

For the Wall Streeter who works and sleeps, then works again: Hi-Can Fidelity Canopy Bed

This high-tech bed 'includes a large frame capable of becoming a private sanction with exterior blinds that could shelter you in for a restful sleep.' There's a built-in entertainment system with a console for gaming and entertainment, a PC, and a high-def TV projector - all of which is controllable via a central automation system. Suggested by: Clusterstock after we saw it on Trader Daily.

For the Wall Streeter who is secretly a hipster out of the office: A Ralph Lauren plaid suitcase.

Dresscode: Business-hipster. Suggested by: Clusterstock after we saw it on Esquire.

For the Wall Streeter who likes to read: All The Devils Are Here

The new Too Big To Fail. Suggested by: Clusterstock

For the Wall Streeter who loves phones: The Vertu Constellation Quest

The keys are made of sapphire. A click of a button connects you to a personal concierge service. It costs about $8,000. Suggested by: Clusterstock

For the Wall Streeter who can't choose between a cell or watch for Christmas: Ulysse Nardin Chairman Hybrid

This phone has a fingerprint reader for owner identification. The maker says its 'a luxury smart phone with watch DNA.' Suggested by: Clusterstock

For the Wall Streeter who loves cognac (and sleek design): Rikke Hagen Wobble Cognac Glasses

Suggested by: Clusterstock

For the Wall Streeter that travels: The Tumi Universal adaptor

Is your Wall Streeter stuck in the 80s? Then we have the perfect gift.

For the Wall Streeter when you ran out of time and had to get something that wouldn't fail to please: the iPad.

Suggested by: Everyone.

Now check out how the bank's prepared for Christmas...

Wall Street's Christmas Displays Graded From F To A >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.