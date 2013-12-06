FIFA Is Holding The $US11 Million World Cup Draw At This Lavish Resort In The Middle Of Nowhere

“This World Cup draw in Bahia may be the most ridiculous boondoggle of all time,” Sports Illustrated’s soccer writer Grant Wahl

said yesterday.

The 2014 World Cup Draw will be held Friday in Costa do Sauipe — an isolated luxury resort near the port city of Salvador.

There are no residents within a 30-mile radius of the resort, according to ESPN’s Gab Marcotti. And some are criticising the event and its price tag ($11 million) as the height of FIFA’s over-the-top extravagance.

The resort features swan boats, turtles, horseback rides, and white sand beaches. It’s lavish, particularly when you consider the national economic woes that spawned widespread protests last summer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.