FIFA Is Holding The $US11 Million World Cup Draw At This Lavish Resort In The Middle Of Nowhere

Tony Manfred
Costa do sauipe brazil world cup draw hotelCosta do Sauipe on Facebook

“This World Cup draw in Bahia may be the most ridiculous boondoggle of all time,” Sports Illustrated’s soccer writer Grant Wahl
said yesterday.

The 2014 World Cup Draw will be held Friday in Costa do Sauipe — an isolated luxury resort near the port city of Salvador.

There are no residents within a 30-mile radius of the resort, according to ESPN’s Gab Marcotti. And some are criticising the event and its price tag ($11 million) as the height of FIFA’s over-the-top extravagance.

The resort features swan boats, turtles, horseback rides, and white sand beaches. It’s lavish, particularly when you consider the national economic woes that spawned widespread protests last summer.

The resort has nearly four miles of beaches.

It's split into a number of hotels. Here's the Sauipe Park Hotel.

Where the FIFA big wigs are staying.

The honeymoon suite.

The shopping area of the resort.

The paddleboats look like swans.

There's an aquarium.

Horseback rides on the beach are available.

The draw will take place in this huge tent on the golf course.

The food spreads looks delicious.

The typical room at Sauipe Premium.

The living area in one of the Sauipe Park rooms.

FIFA brought in this enormous World Cup-theme Christmas tree.

The main pool.

It can get rowdy.

The pool at night.

The beaches are spectacular.

There are beds on the lawn.

And outdoor showers.

The best kind of yoga.

Goose on a surfboard!

One of the smaller pool areas.

Sunset over Bahia.

By FIFA's standards, it's the perfect place to host a draw.

More soccer lavishness

11 Stunning European Soccer Arenas That Put American Stadiums To Shame >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.