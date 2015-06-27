There is an enormous disparity in how much prize money FIFA pays in the men's and women's World Cups

All 16 national federations for the teams that failed to get out of the group stage at the 2014 men’s World Cup received $US8 million from FIFA. That was $US6 million more than the winning national federation will receive at this year’s Women’s World Cup, and that is just the start of the disparity.

Overall, the 32 federations representing teams of the men’s World Cup took home $US358 million. Germany, the champions, won $US35 million and the other 31 federations made $US8-25 million with an average of $US10.4 million. Meanwhile, the Women’s World Cup champion will win $US2 million, with the other 23 federations taking home an average of $US650,000.

To make matters worse, even though the total prize money at this year’s Women’s World Cup is $US15 million, up from $US10 million in 2011, the winner’s share has doubled from $US1 million to $US2 million, the average share for the non-winning federations is actually down from an average of $US670,000 to $US650,000 because the tournament field was increased from 16 to 24 teams.

