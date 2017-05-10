FIFA demands info on Manchester United's £89.3 million Paul Pogba transfer after explosive details of the deal leaked

Clive Mason / Getty Images Paul Pogba secured a big-money move to Manchester United in August, 2016.

FIFA has “requested information” regarding Manchester United’s £89.3 million acquisition of midfielder Paul Pogba from Juventus in August 2016.

The BBC reported that the international governing body of football has written to United “to seek clarification on the deal.”

This was confirmed by FIFA in a statement carried by Sky Sports News.

“We can confirm that FIFA/TMS has been requesting information on the transfer. We have no further comments at this stage,” it said.

FIFA did not state a reason for the probe and said it was”not a formal investigation,” but the BBC reported that it was linked to leaked details about the Pogba deal, which surfaced on Tuesday.

A German book “Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football” claimed Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola could make as much as £41 million from the transfer.

The BBC said FIFA will likely be scrutinising all parties involved in the world record transfer, including how much money they received as a result of the deal.

When Juventus confirmed the sale last year, it said the “economic effect” was “about €72.6 million (£61 million),” £18 million less than the total sum United allegedly paid.

“We don’t comment on contracts,” Manchester United told Sky Sports. “FIFA have had the documents since the transfer [was completed] in August.”

NOW WATCH: This athlete does backwards handstands off high diving boards with incredible precision



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.