FIFA suspends Sepp Blatter's No. 2 and puts him under investigation

More bad news is on the way for FIFA and Sepp Blatter.

FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke — Blatter’s right-hand man — has been suspended and will be subject to a formal investigation by the FIFA ethics committee, FIFA announced today.

Hammer DROPS on FIFA, Jerome Valcke. pic.twitter.com/Xg2DHY7Wo8

— James Tyler (@JamesTylerESPN) September 17, 2015

The AP reports that the investigation into Valcke has to do with World Cup tickets.

BREAKING: FIFA suspends secretary general Jerome Valcke from duty after World Cup ticket allegations.

— The Associated Press (@AP) September 17, 2015

The news of Valcke’s suspension comes just days after US officials announced that the DOJ is preparing to bring forth a new charges to a handful of top FIFA officials.

“We do anticipate being able to bring additional charges against individuals and entities,” US Attorney General Loretta Lynch said in a press conference in Zurich on September 14.

According to a report in the IB Times, US and Swiss investigations believe FIFA officials received more than $US150 million in bribes and altered the bidding processes for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

