FIFA suspends Sepp Blatter's No. 2 and puts him under investigation

Emmett Knowlton
More bad news is on the way for FIFA and Sepp Blatter.

FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke — Blatter’s right-hand man — has been suspended and will be subject to a formal investigation by the FIFA ethics committee, FIFA announced today.

 The AP reports that the investigation into Valcke has to do with World Cup tickets.

The news of Valcke’s suspension comes just days after US officials announced that the DOJ is preparing to bring forth a new charges to a handful of top FIFA officials.

“We do anticipate being able to bring additional charges against individuals and entities,” US Attorney General Loretta Lynch said in a press conference in Zurich on September 14.

According to a report in the IB Times, US and Swiss investigations believe FIFA officials received more than $US150 million in bribes and altered the bidding processes for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

