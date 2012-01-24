FIFA Says Beer 'Must Be Sold' During 2014 World Cup, Walgreens Reviews $200 Million Creative Business -- Here's Today's Ad Brief

Photo: video.google.com

FIFA announced that beer “must be sold” during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, even though the host country has banned alcoholic drinks in its stadiums to reduce violence. (Brewer Budweiser is a big Fifa sponsor).Walgreens has contacted agencies to review its $200 million media buying and creative business — the requests for infortmation are due from agencies this week.



Christin Bensen has left Moxie Interactive after being their EVP of media and analytics for less than a year.

MZ Advertising has launched a fast food blog called “Restaurant Catch-Up” following the loss of one of its fast food accounts.

The E*Trade baby will make his fifth consecutive appearance in the Super Bowl this year.

Tremor Video, an independent online video advertising technology company, purchased InPlay Publisher analytics technology from TubeMogul, a media buying platform for video advertising.

Although many brands bid for product placement in the television show Modern Family, only about 90 per cent of them make the cut. Apple, who had some serious face time on the show, never paid for product placement.

Read The Brief every morning at Business Insider’s new Advertising news channel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.