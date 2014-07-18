A Bunch Of Big European Teams Plummeted In The New FIFA Rankings

The first post-World Cup FIFA rankings are out.

As a disclaimer, the system FIFA uses to make these rankings is flawed to the point of irrelevancy.

It does show us some general trends though:

Some European giants were the biggest losers. Spain went from 1st to 8th, Portugal went from 4th to 11th, England went from 10th to 20th. Italy, Russia, and Switzerland also fell at least three spots.

Since it was the World Cup of CONCACAF, it’s no surprise to see three North/Central American teams in the top-18 (U.S., Costa Rica, Mexico).

The U.S. fell two spots after making it to the Round of 16. Bosnia and Herzegovina climbed two spots after getting eliminated in the group stage. FIFA rankings are funny like that.

The top-25 (via FIFA.com):

