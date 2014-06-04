FIFA's Big Qatar World Cup Investigation Won't Look Into The Most Damning Bribery Allegations

FIFA’s ethics investigation into the 2022 World Cup voting process won’t include millions of new emails and documents, obtained by the Sunday Times, that contain some of the most serious bribery allegations, the Guardian reports.

Michael Garcia, the American in charge of the investigation, says he will finish investigating by June 9th, three days before the World Cup, and submit a report to FIFA six weeks later.

The Guardian reports that he won’t look into the new documents because it would be “impractical:”

“It is understood that Garcia has not asked for the documents, said by the newspaper to number hundreds of millions of files including emails and accounts linked to the Qatari former Fifa vice-president Mohamed bin Hammam. “Those familiar with the cache say it would be impractical for him to examine them before his new deadline, days before the 2014 tournament begins in Brazil on 12 June. Qatar has faced calls to be stripped of the 2022 World Cup in the wake of fresh allegations that Bin Hammam used a $US5m (£3m) slush fund to not only buy goodwill for his tilt at the Fifa presidency but to aid the 2022 bid.”

The new bombshell emails and documents, which contain accusations that disgraced ex-FIFA VP Mohamed Bin Hammam allegedly distributed bribes to 30 different African soccer officials before and after Qatar won the right to host the 2022 World Cup, were published in the Sunday Times last weekend.

Jim Murphy, a British politician, told the Guardian that the FIFA investigation would be a “sham” if new evidence isn’t considered.

The soccer world is eagerly awaiting the results of the investigation. Some influential figures, including a FIFA executive committee member, have called for a re-vote if bribery allegations are proven.

If Qatar comes out clean in the ethics investigation, the fact that the Bin Hammam emails weren’t even looked into will surely draw calls for another inquiry.

