FIFA Is On Pace To Make A $US2.61 Billion Profit On The World Cup

The 2010 World Cup generated $US3.66 billion in revenue for FIFA while expenses equaled just $US1.30 billion according to their own financial documents. That is a nice little profit of $US2.36 billion, up 7.3% from 2006 and 22.8% from 2002.

If the 2014 World Cup shows a similar rate of increase, FIFA will profit approximately $US2.61 billion from the tournament.

Of the nearly $US4 billion in revenue from the 2010 World Cup, 65.9% came from the sale of television rights ($2.41 billion) and 29.3% came from the sale of marketing rights ($1.07 billion). The remaining revenue came from the sale of hospitality rights and licensing rights.

The biggest costs for FIFA included $US348 million in prize money for the participating countries and member associations, followed by $US326 million to South Africa for their organising committee and a World Cup legacy program, and $US214 million in TV production costs.

