FIFA president Sepp Blatter to faces criminal charges

FIFA president Sepp Blatter is going to face criminal charges with proceedings being opened by the Swiss attorney general, according to several reports including Martyn Ziegler of the Press Association.

According to the report out of Switzerland (via Sam Rubenfield of the Wall Street Journal), Blatter will face charges of “criminal mismanagement” and “misappropriation.”

Blatter was interrogated on Friday following a meeting with the FIFA Executive Committee.

Among the charges is an allegation that Blatter gave a “disloyal payment” to UEFA president Michel Platini for the amount of 2 million francs ($US2.1 million).

“Additionally, Mr. Joseph Blatter is suspected of a disloyal payment of CHF 2 Mio. to Michel Platini, President of Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), at the expense of FIFA, which was allegedly made for work performed between January 1999 and June 2002 ; this payment was executed in February 2011. ”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.