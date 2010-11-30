FIFA Officials Who Will Vote On Next World Cup Host Accused Of Taking Bribes

Photo: Reuters

A BBC report claims that three current FIFA officials took bribes from a sports marketing company in the 1990s. All three are set to take part in Thursday’s vote to award the host countries for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.The three men are accused of taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from a sports marketing firm that later received highly lucrative contracts to sell World Cup licensing rights around the world.



A fourth FIFA official is also accused of taking $84,000 worth of 2010 World Cup tickets and funelling them to scalpers for re-sale.

Ironically, the folks who are most upset about this are the British. England is in the running to host the 2018 World Cup and bid officials are worried that embarrassing FIFA so close to vote will only cost them the election.

