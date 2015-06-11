FIFA official quits after making awesome Sepp Blatter joke on Swiss TV

Hours after U.S. authorities arrested nine current and former FIFA officials on corruption charges in a dramatic early morning raid, communications director Walter De Gregorio was the guy who faced the media on FIFA’s behalf at a hastily arranged press conference.

Two weeks later, De Gregorio is leaving FIFA. His resignation comes two days after he went on the Swiss TV show Schawinski and made a great joke at the expense of his now-former bosses.

The joke (h/t James Corbett):

Fifa president Sepp Blatter, the media director, and the general secretary are sitting in a car, who is driving? (…) The police!

Martyn Ziegler of the Press Association says that he heard De Gregorio was actually fired for the joke.

We’ve reached out to FIFA for clarification. In a statement, FIFA said De Gregorio “decided to relinquish his office with immediate effect.”

Here’s the clip:

NOW WATCH: How LeBron James spends his money



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.