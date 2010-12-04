FIFA Members Lied To English About Voting For Their World Cup Bid

Photo: BBC

According to Sports Illustrated soccer guru Grant Wahl, at least three members of FIFA’s executive committee told English bid planners that they voted had for their country to get the 2018 World Cup.The thing is … England only got two votes before being eliminated in the first round.



Similar fibs were given to the Australians, who only got one vote for 2022.

Apparently, most of the committee did not realise that FIFA was planning to break a long standing tradition and reveal the results of the round-by-round voting.

Or they were counting on the individual votes to remain anonymous (which they did) so that, much like a good high school election, the FIFA Folks could tell each of their friends that they voted for them and not hurt any feelings … or their chances at a free dinner somewhere down the line.

England 2018 chief executive Andy Anson said he was counting on “at least six votes, maybe seven or eight,” because voters had looked him “in the eye” beforehand and assured him he had their backing.

