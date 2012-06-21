International Soccer Chief Now Calls Goal Technology A 'Necessity' After Latest Controversy

Photo: ESPN

After the latest controversy in which Ukraine was denied a goal against England at Euro 2012, FIFA president Sepp Blatter now says the use of goal-line technology (GLT) in soccer is a “necessity” (via SI.com)…“After last night’s match GLT is no longer an alternative but a necessity,” FIFA President Sepp Blatter wrote on Twitter.



Ukraine was denied a goal when the ball was kicked out after it appeared to completely cross the goal-line.

FIFA will vote in July on whether to use GLT, and approval is likely. If so, it could see its first on-field action at the World Club Cup in Japan in December.

GLT is not like the instant replay systems familiar to fans of North American sports. Rather, it is more like the line-sensor technology used in international tennis, using either cameras trained on the goals or sensors inside the balls.

